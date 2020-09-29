Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx S.A. (NASDAQ:LINX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LINX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Linx during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINX opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Linx S.A. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

LINX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Linx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

