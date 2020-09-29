Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,947 SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,947 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 828,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $387,192.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. SolarWinds Corp has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 224.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

