Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,944 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

