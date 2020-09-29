Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 30.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 38.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 42.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.49 million, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.