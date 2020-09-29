Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

