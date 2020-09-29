Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $842.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

