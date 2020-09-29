Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 82,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,440.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 87,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,109,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 666,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

