SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) by 384.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of SG Blocks worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGBX. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

Shares of SGBX stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. SG Blocks Inc has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in fabricating modules for construction of buildings in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.