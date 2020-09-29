Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $19,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,321 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 62.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

