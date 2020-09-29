Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,047 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,467,650.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 379.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.06.

MAC stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.