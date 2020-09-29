Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,293 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 463.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $275,000.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17.

