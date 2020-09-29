Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Triton International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,742,000 after buying an additional 635,241 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 421.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TRTN opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

