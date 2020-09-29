Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,683,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.26% of Welbilt worth $71,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth $988,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Welbilt by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Welbilt by 58.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Welbilt by 64.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. CL King assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE WBT opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.