Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 34.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $187,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,166 shares of company stock worth $2,668,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

