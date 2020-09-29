W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 400,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 85,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

GRA stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.42.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $965,632.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

