Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total value of $1,971,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,514,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,316. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 244.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,421,000 after purchasing an additional 550,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $301.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $320.89.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

