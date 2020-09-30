11,460 Shares in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

