12,297 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HI. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,803,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68,824 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $69,962,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after acquiring an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 240,056 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 437,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HI. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

