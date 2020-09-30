12,900 Shares in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,904 shares of company stock worth $9,725,449 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.