15,139 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in United Community Banks by 195.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $463,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

