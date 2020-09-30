25,000 Shares in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11. Albertsons Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran bought 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 7,100 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

