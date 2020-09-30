2,590 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $242.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.77.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 5,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $1,364,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 23,451 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $4,642,125.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,583 shares of company stock worth $71,545,045 in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

