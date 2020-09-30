260,005 Shares in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Acorda Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 561,281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 205,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 153.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 326,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.