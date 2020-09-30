4,208 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.01.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.