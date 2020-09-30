4,741 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNS opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

