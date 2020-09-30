5,144 Shares in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dorman Products by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 375,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $89.81.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

