5,565 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,725,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 948,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 371,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.09 million. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

