680 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

