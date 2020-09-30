994 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $310.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.49. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

