ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $678,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 902,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,896,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 13.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 266.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

