Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 4,658,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $381,753,000 after buying an additional 693,844 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after buying an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of BUD opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 1.35. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

