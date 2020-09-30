AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 313 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $530,000.

NYSE:SITE opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,644,318. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

