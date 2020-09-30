AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,573 shares of company stock worth $28,811,479 over the last three months.

GO opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

