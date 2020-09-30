AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after buying an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,948,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after buying an additional 71,275 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,903,000 after buying an additional 302,747 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGG opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

