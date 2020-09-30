AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 45.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after purchasing an additional 763,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,912,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 36.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 147,411 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hamilton Lane Inc has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $76.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

