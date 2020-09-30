AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xencor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xencor by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

XNCR stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Xencor Inc has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.