AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Fluidigm worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fluidigm by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Fluidigm by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Fluidigm by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fluidigm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of FLDM opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.