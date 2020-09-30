AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 124,401 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 189,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,587,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 149.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.