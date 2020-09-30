AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,014 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 120.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWT opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

