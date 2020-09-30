AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,551 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,551 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 179,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 123,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $392.88 million, a P/E ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.