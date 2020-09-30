AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 1,179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Hudson worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hudson by 55.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson during the second quarter worth about $72,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson by 12,582.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE:HUD opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $699.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Hudson Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. Hudson had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Analysts expect that Hudson Ltd will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

