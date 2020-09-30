AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 683.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, Director Medhi Mahmud bought 12,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPRE stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $655.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.02 million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 20.42%.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

