AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 395,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.