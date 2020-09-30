AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,428 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,241,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 2,111.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 989,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after buying an additional 945,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

GTY stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

