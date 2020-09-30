AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,748 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.18). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

