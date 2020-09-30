Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 139.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 249,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 142.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 427,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 118,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $63.47.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $258,361.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,277. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,913 shares of company stock worth $3,877,158. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

