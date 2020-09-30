Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

BOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols purchased 4,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,818,000 after purchasing an additional 294,909 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,896,000 after buying an additional 116,344 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

