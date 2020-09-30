Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle Sells 52,200 Shares

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,410,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael L. Gravelle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Knight alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of Black Knight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $87.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 573.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.