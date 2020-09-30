Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle Sells 59,200 Shares

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael L. Gravelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of Black Knight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,410,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $87.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. Black Knight’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Black Knight by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 519,618 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Black Knight by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,538 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

