BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai Sells 15,255 Shares

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $71,088.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BB opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.53. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

